Two men face extradition to Italy after being arrested in Derry on Wednesday

Two men have been arrested in Derry and are facing extradition back to Italy for serious assault and child cruelty charges.

The pair, aged 67 and 29, were arrested on Wednesday evening by the PSNI’s International Policing Unit and local officers.

They are wanted to serve prison sentences in Italy for the offences, which were committed in the Brescia area between 2015 and 2019.

Both were detained on Italian extradition warrants and are due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court tomorrow, Thursday 5 December. Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Todays arrests are another example of the Police Service of Northern Ireland working closely with our national and international partners to locate and arrest those wanted in other countries.

“In this case we worked closely with Italian authorities and the National Extradition Unit to track down and arrest these two fugitives.”