Pair held after motorway drug seizure near Antrim

Five vacuum packed bags of suspected drugs were recovered from the car on Friday night.

Two men have been arrested after five bags of suspected drugs were seized in a car on the M2 motorway on Friday night.

The PSNI said detectives from the organised crime branch and officers from the auto crime team were involved in the operation near Moneynick.

Five vacuum packed bags of drugs were recovered after a suspicious vehicle was stopped on the M2 just after 9.15pm.

Police said four of the bags contained suspected cannabis, with the fifth containing suspected class A drugs.

Two men aged 36 and 49 were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of Class A and B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

Both remained in custody on Saturday morning.

“We are committed to investigating drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities,” said the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Miskelly.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.”