‘Our hearts are shattered’: Conor Molloy’s family announce young Co Down man has died in Australia

The family of Co Down man Conor Molloy say their “hearts are shattered” following his death in Australia.

The 23-year-old from Gilford, who had been “fighting for his life” in a coma, passed away in hospital in Sydney with his family by his side.

Conor, who was understood to be an electrician by trade, had been working in Australia for the last two years.

Earlier this week, a fundraiser was set up by his local boxing club in Gilford to help his family with the cost of travelling to be by his side.

In a post on social media on Friday, Conor’s younger brother Shay confirmed he had died.

“Our hearts are shattered,” he wrote.

“Our beautiful Conor has peacefully passed away in Sydney surrounded by people who loved him very deeply.

“Conor was [the] most loving, kind, funny big brother I could have ever asked to be in my life.

“Mum & Dad, myself & sister thank everyone from the bottom of our broken hearts for all the support from our wee village Gilford, Ireland, Sydney, and round the world for our travel, prayers, candles, messages,” he added.

“We felt every one of them and they will help carry us on our heartbroken journey back home to Ireland to lay our beautiful Conor to rest in forever peace.”

The fundraiser set up by friends in the Gilford Amateur Boxing Club raised almost £35,000.

Fundraiser organiser, Gavin Duffy, said: “Everyone at Gilford ABC and the Gilford community would like to pass on our condolences to the Molloy and McCartan families on the untimely passing of their son Conor.

”The family would like to thank everyone for all the support, prayers and donations that they have received it truly has been amazing.

”Please respect the [family’s] privacy at this time and thank you, everyone, once again for helping the family at this most difficult time.”

Conor had been an active member in both soccer and Gaelic football clubs in the area and the efforts of local sports clubs to support the Molloy family were commended by constituency MP Carla Lockhart.