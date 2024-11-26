Orange Order denounces Sinn Féin presence at Christmas lights event - but deputy mayor downplays protest

Mid and East Antrim Deputy Mayor Bréanainn Lyness said event was fine after his presence was denounced by local Orange Order

An objection by the Orange Order to Sinn Féin attending a Christmas lights event has been downplayed by the party.

Mid and East Antrim Deputy Mayor Bréanainn Lyness expressed surprise that the event attracted controversy.

A local Orange lodge issued a lengthy condemnation of the councillor’s presence in Broughshane on Saturday.

Mr Lyness accepted the invitation from Broughshane and District Community Association, deputising for Mayor Beth Adger, a DUP representative who was in Ballymena for the festive lighting up of that town on the same evening.

Broughshane LOL 503, in a statement on social media, criticised Mr Lyness’s attendance and spoke about the Provisional IRA campaign that effectively ended more than 25 years ago.

The lodge received support from the Apprentice Boys and Broughshane Loyalist Bonfire group.

Mr Lyness said the event had been a success and he heard a single voice of protest.

Lighting up in Broughshane happened on Saturday evening

“The presence of a Sinn Féin representative...given the party’s historical associations and stance, namely their totally unrepentant position on the terrorism they waged in this country for 30 years is deeply divisive and inconsiderate to many in our community,” the lodge said.

However, Mr Lyness said the evening went fine as he mingled with the crowd, handing out medals to children, went on amusement rides and attended an event hosted by the First Presbyterian Church.

He said most of the crowd clapped following his speech. Approximately 90% of the village’s population listed themselves as being from a Protestant background in the last census.

A single person shouted “IRA murderers” during his speech, Mr Lyness said, though he only realised this happened after later watching video footage.

“Everybody gave a round of applause and 99.9% were dead on,” the 31-year-old representative from Ballymena said, adding he attended as deputy mayor not as a Sinn Féin representative.

“As deputy mayor and councillor for Mid and East Antrim, I will represent all citizens in the borough regardless of creed.

“I was honoured to attend the switch on in Broughshane, and it was received well within the village during the event, with lots of waves and a round of applause. Who knew turning on Christmas lights would be so controversial?

“I will continue to work towards a peaceful and inclusive society for all, rather than us be dragged back by some to the sectarianism of the past.

“It wasn’t my first time in Broughshane, it won’t be my last and I will continue to serve the entire community.”

The lodge said it was “disappointed” and “dismayed” that an “opportunity to bring people together and celebrate the festive season has instead been marred by a decision that fails to respect the sensitivities of all members of the community”.

Broughshane’s community association expressed regret some members of the lodge were “dismayed” but welcomed its commitment to “fostering a spirit of harmony” within the village.