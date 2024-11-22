Omagh: Man to face court after suspected cocaine worth estimated £1.8m seized

A man has been arrested following the seizure of a haul of suspected cocaine estimated to be worth £1.8 million in Co Tyrone.

The 38-year-old man is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and importing a controlled drug.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) charged the man to court after the suspected cocaine was seized in Omagh on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.