Oil spill happened on stretch of Northway in Portadown

An oil spill stretching for approximately three-quarters of a mile has left the road in Co Armagh in a treacherous condition.

The spill happened on the Northway, Portadown and stretches along the road to the Armagh Road roundabout.

Police, describing as “treacherous” the condition of the road,. are advising motorists to exercise caution, to slow down leave a longer gap than normal from the vehicle in front.