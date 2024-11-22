Odhran Kelly: Two in court deny murder of nursing student

Two Co Armagh men have appeared in court where they denied a charge of murdering 23-year old nursing student Odhran Kelly.

Mr Kelly’s body was found beaten and burned inside a car in the Edward Street area of Lurgan last December.



Two men and one women appeared at Belfast Crown Court for an arraignment hearing, with all three entering ‘not guilty’ pleas to the charges levelled at them.

Gary Damien Scullion (32) from Edward Street in Lurgan, 32-year old Shane Harte from Garland Avenue in Lurgan were jointly charged with murdering Mr Kelly on December 3, 2023.

When Scullion was asked by a court clerk how he pleaded to the charge, he replied “not guilty”.



The same charge was then put to Harte and when he was asked how he pleaded, he also replied “”not guilty".

Also appeared in the dock was Stephanie McClelland (36) from Lagmore Grove in Lisburn.

Stephanie McClelland (36) who is charged in connection with the Odhrán Kelly murder PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

She was charged with assisting offenders - namely that on December 3, 2023 she assisted others in the removal and destruction of Odhran Kelly’s body.



Like her two co-accused, she denied the charge put to her.



A further two co-defendants also appeared in court today but their arraignments did not proceed.

Following the hearing, Mr Justice O’Hara said he would review the case on January 31 2025.

Scullion and McClelland were remanded back into custody whilst Harte was released on continuing bail.