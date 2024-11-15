Odhran Kelly: Murder accused granted bail

A Co Armagh man charged with the murder of Odhran Kelly last year has been granted bail under strict conditions.

Shane Harte (32), of Garland Avenue, Lurgan is accused of murdering the 23-year-old nursing student.

Harte, his partner Crystal Redden (30) Gary Scullion (32), Andrea Stevenson (43), Stephanie McClelland (36) are each charged with offences in relation to the murder.

During a bail application at Belfast Crown Court, prosecution lawyer David McNeill outlined the case against the defendant.

He said that on December 3, police attended Edward Street, Lurgan, after a report of a red Ford Focus car on fire at around 4.50 am. The car was registered to co-accused Andrea Stephenson who lived at 124 Edward Street.

“The body of the deceased was found beside the vehicle. Police then found blood on the door of 128 Edward Street which was Gary Scullion’s flat,” said Mr McNeill.

A post mortem report said Mr Kelly had been struck to the back of the by a hammer along with a further injury caused by a machete.

Objections to bail were raised.

Defence counsel Des Fahy KC said: “The defendant’s mere presence at the scene would not be sufficient for a conviction for murder.”

He added Harte is not forensically linked to the murder through any weapon or clothing.

Mr Fahy told the judge a £5,000 cash surety has been raised to secure Harte’s release.

Mr Justice O’Hara said he would grant bail subject to stringent conditions. Along with a £5,000 cash surety, Harte will be freed on his own bail of £750, report to police five times a week, abide by a 11 pm to 7am curfew, will be electronically tagged and he must surrender his passport.