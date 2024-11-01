Nurse denies stealing sedatives and pain killers from health trust

A north Antrim nurse has denied stealing prescription pain killers and sedatives from The Northern Trust.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court, Margo Fitzgerald (52) entered not guilty pleas to nine charges.

Fitzgerald, from the Shelton Road in Armoy just outside Ballymoney, faces six charges of theft, all relating to Codeine and Diazepam which belonged to the Northern Trust, in addition to single counts of simple possession of class B and C drugs on dates between November 29 and December 28 last year.

In court on Friday, a prosecuting lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned for a month to obtain witness availability and fix a date for the contest, revealing that “further material has been requested from the hospital”.

Defence counsel Thomas McKeever told the court the case is “weighing on the defendant” since the allegations first arose and he stressed need for the prosecution to press ahead.

“It’s certainly very serious allegations which are denied,” said the barrister adding that “the defendant’s rights have to be balanced against any delays in the case”.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said there was a large amount of paperwork and adjourned the case to November 29.