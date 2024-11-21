Northern Ireland’s health minister warns budget to remain ‘highly challenging’ next year

The health minister Mike Nebitt has warned next year’s budget will be “highly challenging” without the resources for “everything that needs to be done.”

Providing an update to the Stormont Assembly on Thursday, Mr Nesbitt said that financial pressures on services remained “significant”.

It follows recent talks with health unions and warnings of further strikes over pay.

Mr Nesbitt has already said he will be unable to meet a 5.5% pay uplift for health workers, recommended by an independent pay review body in April.

It means Stormont will break pay parity with workers in England and Wales.

In the October monitoring round, the Executive had allocated an extra £350m for health, but Mr Nesbitt said this still leaves him £100m under budget.

In his latest statement, he said: “It is expected that the budget position for 2025/26 will also be highly challenging for Health and all other parts of the NI public sector.

“We will not have all the resources to do everything we want to do, or indeed everything that needs to be done. “

On the outstanding pay awards, he said he was still working for a “viable solution,” but would need an Executive-wide support.

Multiple strikes from health workers have already taken place this year in Northern Ireland over pay.

With “unprecedented” savings of £200m achieved across the health and social care trusts for 2024/25, he said it was not possible to go any further without causing “catastrophic harm.”

“It is important to recognise that the financial position, while still extremely challenging, has eased to some extent since May,” he said.

“Ahead of this year’s NI budget, Department had set out that an extra £1 billion would be needed on top of last year’s opening total, assuming a 3% pay rise.

“A combination of savings and in-year allocations has reduced that figure. However, subsequent recommendations from pay review bodies were well above the 3% assumption, meaning demands on the budget were increased.”

He added that health reform should not only be about cost-saving, with some services requiring upfront funding.

Details of the savings targets for 2024/25 from each of the five health trusts was set out, with common themes of spending less on expensive medical locums and nursing agencies, transport, maintenance works and improved efficiency in domiciliary care.

The targets were; £22m for the Southern Trust, £27.5m for the Western Trust, £29.6m for the Northern Trust, £30.5m for the South Eastern Trust, and £72m for the Belfast Trust.

Dr Alan Stout has said the latest pay disputes have caused serious anger among doctors.

Last week, Mr Nesbitt also told the British Medical Association he couldn’t meet a 6% pay rise recommended by the Doctors’ and Dentists’ Pay Review Body (DDRB) - which has already been applied elsewhere in the UK.

Dr Alan Stout, BMA NI Council chair, had called this “totally unacceptable.”

“The scale of anger and outrage I have been hearing over the course of the last week is unprecedented,” he said.

“Doctors here are totally disillusioned with the Department of Health and its attitude towards doctors’ pay. They seem to believe that by paying us less than counterparts in the rest of the UK, it will somehow motivate us to work harder to address the chaos our health system is in.”