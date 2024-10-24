Northern Ireland’s Emergency Departments facing ‘disastrous winter’

People in the waiting room of a NHS general hospital Accident and Emergency Department waiting for medical treatment.

EMERGENCY departments in Northern Ireland are headed for a “disastrous winter” after already poor waiting times over the summer months.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has urged the Stormont Executive to prepare as new data released by the Department of Health showed that July to September was “the worst quarter on record” for 12-hour performance in emergency departments, despite them being some of the warmest months of the year.

The figures showed:

- Over a fifth (20.6%) waited 12 hours or longer to be treated, admitted, discharged or transferred to Emergency Departments. The RCEM say this equates to nearly 32,000 people - 19 times more than the same period in 2017/18.

- In September, the average waiting time for patient in EDs was 16-and-a half hours.

- Over 60% of patients also waited more than four hours, the third worst quarter on record.

On Monday, the Northern Trust had to warn patients that the Antrim Area Hospital’s ED was “extremely busy,” with long waits for patients whose conditions weren’t life-threatening.

Dr Russell McLaughlin, RCEM’s Vice President for Northern Ireland said: “If this was the situation during the summer months, what will it be like in the depths of winter?

“We are deeply concerned about the situation both clinicians and the people of Northern Ireland will have to endure over the coming months.

“They are already bearing the brunt of a system that is clearly at capacity before the triple threat of flu, RSV and covid cases surging.”

Our Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital remains under pressure, with long waits for those whose conditions are not life-threatening.



Staff are working hard to triage patients and prioritise those needing urgent care.



Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/IJ1AIsVS1g — Northern Trust (@NHSCTrust) October 23, 2024

He continued: “We know long stays disproportionately affect the most vulnerable in our society, including the elderly. The situation is not only unacceptable, inconvenient and frustrating; long waits are dangerous and potentially life threatening.

“Emergency departments are running on fumes and frustrations, and they are in an emergency of their own. Just this week, we have seen one department be forced to declare it is under extreme pressure.

“The Executive must act now and put a plan in place to improve this awful situation before the coldest months hit because at the moment, we are on track for another disastrous winter.”

The Department of Health has been contacted for a response.