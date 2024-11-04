North Belfast: Man hospitalised after being stabbed in neck

The man was stabbed in the neck while walking in the early hours of the morning.

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the neck while walking in north Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

He was stabbed while walking along the St. Vincent Street area on November 4 at around 12:20am.

Police say the man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place,” a spokesperson said.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 13 04/11/24.”