Broadcaster Gerry Anderson was honoured with an Outstanding Contribution to Music Award at an awards night on Wednesday.

The late BBC presenter’s son David was presented with the award at the NI Music Prize in the Ulster Hall.

A wide variety of local music was on show at the awards night, with indie band Esmeralda Road picking up the BBC ATL Introducing Artist of the Year.

Album of the Year went to Problem Patterns and was announced by Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray.

Charlotte Dryden from The Oh Yeah Centre said: “Every year we think there’s no way we can top that one, and we do. A very proud night for NI Music. Massive. Congratulations to all the winners, performers and to everyone involved. The Ulster Hall rocked, raged, sparked, fizzed and filled out hearts tonight.”

The full list of winners from the awards:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR – PROBLEM PATTERNS

OH YEAH LEGEND AWARD – ERIC BELL

BBC ATL INTRODUCING ARTIST OF THE YEAR – ESMERALDA ROAD

LIVE ACT OF THE YEAR - HUARTAN

SINGLE OF THE YEAR – JC STEWART

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO MUSIC AWARD – GERRY ANDERSON

(Presented to his son, David Anderson)

YOUTUBE MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR – JORDAN ADETUNJI