Newtownards arson attack link to loyalist feud investigated by PSNI

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack at a vacant property in the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards in the early hours of this morning. Picture by Colm Lenaghan

An arson attack on a house in Co Down has been linked to an ongoing loyalist feud.

The vacant property in Weaver’s Grange, Newtownards was set on fire shortly before 12.40am this morning.

An accelerant had been poured through the letterbox and over the front door.

The blaze led to extensive damage to the property including smoke damage throughout the house.

Det Inspector Ryan described the attack as “completely reckless” and said said it could have had “serious consequences” for those in the neighbouring property.

“Thankfully, our fire service colleagues were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to them.”

Mr Ryan continued: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry, including a possible link to an ongoing loyalist feud in the area.”

Police have been investigating a series of incidents they believe to be linked to feuding between rival drugs gangs in Co Down previously associated with the UDA.