New pedestrian accident ‘black spot’ warning over plans to demolish Belfast’s Boyne Bridge

An aerial view of the Boyne Bridge at Durham Street that is due for demolition. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

The flattening of the Boyne Bridge in Belfast will create a new traffic accident “black spot” that will claim the lives of pedestrians, it has been suggested.

Campaigners against the demolition of the bridge at Durham Street close to Belfast city centre have claimed that creating a new pedestrian crossing for passengers to access the new Grand Central Station will lead to an increase in collisions.

Durham Street remains closed as plans continue to dismantle Boyne Bride in order to construct Saltwater Square, a new public realm space, pitched as a “gateway to Belfast”.

It will be situated beside the new £340m transport hub, on the opposite side of Durham Street to another new zone, City Entries, which is part of the wider Weaver’s Cross development project.

An artist's image of the proposed new Saltwater Square at Durham Street, which will allow access to Belfast Grand Central Station.

It is anticipated that over 20 million passengers will access Grand Central Station annually.

However, forcing pedestrians to cross Durham Street to access or leave Grand Central Station will increase the risk of collisions, it has been claimed by campaigners who say retaining the Boyne Bridge would allow people to safely access the transport hub underneath Durham Street.

The ‘Save Sandy Row’ group handed out leaflets on Monday close to the former Europa Bus Centre, which highlighted how the existing crossing at Great Victoria Street - used by passengers to access the old bus and rail station - was one of the north’s worst pedestrian black spots.

The document includes a warning from former Roads Service (DfI Roads) senior traffic engineer Bill McMahon, who said Great Victoria Street was Belfast’s most dangerous pedestrian crossing, and that creating another nearby that will be used by rail and bus passengers will likely create another “black spot”.

“There is a perception that pedestrian crossings are safe places to cross, this is not so,” Mr McMahon, described as a member of the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) said.

“They all attract accidents and should only be provided if there is no alternative. Let me make it very clear, I am a supporter of the Transport Hub concept but have a major concern about a serious flaw.”

He continued: “According to the statistics held by the police, there are pedestrian crossing black spots in Northern Ireland. There are four altogether with three, of them in the Belfast area. Top of the list is the Great Victoria Street crossing, at the Crown Bar and the Great Northern Mall.

“The second on the list is East Bridge Street at the entrance to the Rail Station at Lanyon Place.”

Mr McMahon added: “The significance of the excessive personal injury accidents at these crossings and indeed any crossing giving access to bus and rail stations are dictated by the departure times of the bus or train they are rushing to catch. Risk in crossing is seen to be of less importance than catching the bus or train, this contributes to the excessive rise in accidents.”

Department for Infrastructure figures published in 2019 show that Great Victoria Street and East Bridge Street were spots with the highest number of pedestrian collisions in Belfast between 2013 and 2017.

“Make no mistake about it, there will be serious accidents which will bring life changing injuries or worse to some unfortunate individuals,” Mr McMahon added.

“There is no need to create an additional hazard when there is already in existence the bridge that could provide a safe under-pass between the Transport Hub and the Great Northern Mall.”

A Translink spokesperson said “essential public realm works” are taking place around the new station.

“These works will enhance accessibility and prioritise safer road space for all road users,” they said.

“They include the new junction at Saltwater Square which has been designed to provide safer crossing for pedestrians and cyclists accessing Belfast Grand Central Station.’’