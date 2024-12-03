New drone images show removal of roadway on Boyne Bridge

The demolishion of the Boyne Bridge in the Sandy Row area. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

New drone images show that the demolition of the Boyne Bridge is well underway, with parts of the road surface already removed.

Demolition work on the bridge itself started on Friday, while Durham Street has been closed between Grosvenor Road and Hope Street since October.

The removal of the bridge comes as part of Translink’s redevelopment work linked to the new Belfast Grand Central Station, however it has been met with criticism from local residents and campaigners.

The demolition of the Boyne Bridge in the Sandy Row area. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Heritage campaigners have argued that the bridge should be preserved due to its historical importance to the city, while residents of nearby Sandy Row protested against its removal at City Hall over the weekend.

On Monday, representatives from local businesses addressed Belfast City Council on the financial impact the bridge’s closure was having on the Sandy Row area.

The demolishion of the Boyne Bridge in the Sandy Row area. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

They told the council that their revenue had taken a hit of up to 40% since disruption began due to ongoing roadworks.

The demolishion of the Boyne Bridge in the Sandy Row area. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

One trader said that the impact was “worse than Covid” as travel disruption has led to a sharp drop in footfall and traffic jams.

A section of Durham Street is to be renamed ‘Boyne Bridge Place’ after a request from residents was ratified by council.