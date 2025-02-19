New Children’s Hospital in Belfast greenlit - but at nearly £450m over initial budget

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt were joined by Ciaran Mulgrew (left), chairman of the Belfast Trust, and Maureen Edwards (centre), interim chief executive of the Belfast Trust, as they announced the go-ahead for the new £671m children’s hospital development

First supposed to open in 2020 at a cost of £223m, work has finally been approved for a new children’s hospital in Belfast but with a price tag that has ballooned to £671m - an increase of nearly £450m.

Stormont ministers confirmed on Wednesday that work on the new 10-storey project will begin within days, but acknowledged the project had “a difficult history with significant delays and cost increases.”

With a building schedule of five years, it is expected the facility will open “at the beginning of the next decade.”

Earlier this month, the DUP MLA Diane Dodds called the delay “an inexcusable failure of project oversight and financial control.”

“This money is not just another number on a spreadsheet. It’s the taxes of every working man and woman in Northern Ireland,” she said.

The First and deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly, along with the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, made the announcement on Wednesday after visiting the site at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Described as a “10-floor state-of-the-art facility, the Executive flagship project will have 155 beds, 10 theatres and an emergency department capable of catering for up to 45,000 children per year.

David Porter (right), Director of Strategic Development at the Belfast Trust, shows First Minister Michelle O'Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt how the new children's hospital development will look when completed.

A total of 80% of beds will be in single rooms with ensuite facilities, with each ward benefiting from social and play spaces, with parent facilities and separate staff areas.

Ms O’Neill said: “Providing high quality care for our sick and seriously ill children is a priority for this Executive. This is very welcome and long-awaited news for families across the north.

“Once completed the new hospital will provide our children and young people with access to the very best medical treatment as well as improving their overall experience of hospital care.

“I look forward to work starting on the hospital within the next few days and the significant benefits it will bring to staff and patients.”

Delighted that construction is to begin within days on the new £671m state-of-the-art children’s hospital at the Royal Victoria Hospital.



This major investment will provide children in need of care with the best facilities and the latest technology, offering them world-class… pic.twitter.com/mf3HrHjA9M — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) February 19, 2025

Ms Little-Pengelly added: “This new Children’s Hospital at the Royal Victoria Hospital will transform services for children in a modern and fit for purpose facility.

“The investment by the Executive in this new hospital is a sign of our commitment to providing the highest quality care for our children.

“The state-of-the-art facility, equipped with the latest technology and play spaces, and staffed by dedicated professionals, will ensure that children receive the very best treatment in a nurturing and healing environment.

“It is imperative that we improve our healthcare services and drive down health waiting lists. That’s why this Executive has made this a priority and we will continue to work closely with the Health Minister on this important work.”

Construction costs are valued at £389m, with the overall development projected to cost £671m.

It will be funded by the Department of Health’s capital budget, rather than the separate budget for day to day health and social care services.

Mr Nesbitt said: “This is excellent news for children and parents across Northern Ireland, and for our dedicated health and social care professionals who deliver outstanding care to children and young people.

“Patients and staff deserve the very best facilities that we can provide and the new Children’s Hospital will be truly world class, a healthcare facility that we can all be proud of.

“While we celebrate the go-ahead for this prestigious new facility, it’s important to acknowledge that, in common with major children’s hospital developments in Scotland and (the Republic), this project has had a difficult history with significant delays and cost increases.”

He said officials had been tasked to identify the key lessons from the new maternity hospital project to ensure they were applied ahead of the contract signing for the new Children’s Hospital.

The Royal Maternity Hospital in Belfast has been delayed after bacteria was discovered in the water system.

The accompanying maternity hospital was supposed to be open this year, but is facing significant delay after high levels of pseudomonas were found in the water system.

Interim Chief Executive of Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, Maureen Edwards, said the new children’s hospital would ensure future generations of children would receive “exemplary, specialist, and dedicated care, but in a modern 21st century building.”