New banners related to Irish language school in east Belfast ‘sectarian hate incident’, say police

Banners have been erected in east Belfast on the Castlereagh Road and Clonduff Drive

Police say they are treating the erection of banners in east Belfast related to a proposed new Irish language school as a “sectarian hate incident”.

The signs read: “No consultation no engagement no respect for our community” and “Local site should meet the local needs our community voice matters”.

They were placed in the Castlereagh Road and Clonduff Drive areas over the weekend.

It comes just days after another banner was placed at the site of the planned Irish language primary school, Scoil na Seolta, on Montogomery Road.

The sign - which was later removed - stated: “Relocate Irish school to where it is needed; relocate Irish school to where it is wanted”.

The school is set to open later this year, but has been opposed by some in the area.

Concerns about the school were raised earlier this year at a meeting of the ‘Clonduff Concerned Residents’ group.

Anonymous leaflets were also posted to homes in the area, asking “Do you want an Irish language school in your area?”.

In September it also emerged that the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), which represents the views of the UVF and UDA, had advised Stormont education minister Paul Givan that the proposal to build the school should be scrapped.

In a post on social media on Sunday, loyalist activist Moore Holmes said: “Two more banners have now appeared near Clonduff highlighting the lack of consultation, engagement and respect for the local community over the divisive Gaelic-language school.

“Whatever your view of the school, it has been woefully mismanaged from the outset and we are now witnessing the consequences of that.

“The site would be best used for something that is accessible to, enjoys the support of and materially benefits the people who live in the immediate area.

“Everyone has the right to learn and speak the language of their choosing, but there are alternative spaces the Gaelic language school ought to consider which are much more suitable for their ambitions.

“Stop ignoring local residents. Common sense must prevail.”

However, Alliance councillor Michael Long also wrote: “Another pathetic act of intimidation by local gatekeepers.

“Have asked for them to be removed immediately if still in place. Let’s remember this is about a school for 4 year olds.

On Sunday, following the erection of the latest banners, a PSNI spokesman said: “Police have received a report that banners have been erected in the Clonduff and Castlereagh Road areas of east Belfast.

“The matter is being treated as a sectarian hate incident and enquiries are ongoing.”