New app launched to help school pupils in using defibrillators and carrying out CPR

Education minister Paul Givan launching the Community of Lifesavers app with Methodist College pupils Theo Spence and Cora Magee and CCEA chief executive Gerry Campbell

A new app aimed at building the confidence of school pupils in using defibrillators and carrying out CPR has been launched.

The Community of Lifesavers App provides professional learning to help teach students about vital CPR and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) skills.

It also includes survivors’ stories, interactive quizzes, enhancement of CPR/AED skills and a skills refresh function.

It was funded by the Department of Education and developed by CCEA in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance service and complements the Community of Lifesavers Education programme in schools.

Launching the app, Education minister Paul Givan said: “CPR and AED are critical and potentially lifesaving skills.

“We know that providing CPR and AED training using the app and within the school curriculum can have a clear and measurable impact on survival rates.

“The app is free, interactive and easily accessible and aims to build children and young people’s confidence in developing vital CPR and AED lifesaving skills.”

He added: “I encourage all schools and their young people to download and make use of this free app.

“We know that survival rates are higher when people learn the skills and are better prepared to perform CPR and use defibrillators.”

Gerry Campbell, CCEA chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to bring this lifesaving app to young people, families and teachers across Northern Ireland.

“CCEA places young people at the heart of its work, taking their needs and behaviours into account when designing and delivering new initiatives.

“This app provides opportunities through a digital platform to reinforce knowledge and skills already learnt in schools at Key Stage 3, enabling students to access this information at any time, in a format that suits them.

“We hope that the Community of Lifesavers app helps many young people and their families to learn these vital skills now and in the future.”