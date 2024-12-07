New affordable US visa scheme launched for Irish students north and south

More than 6,000 Irish students travelled to the US with a J1 visa in 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

A new, cheaper US visa will be made available to students across Ireland from next year.

The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) is set to offer the new lower-cost J1 visa scheme as it launches its new Dublin office.

The J1 Exchange Visitor Program, also known as BridgeUSA, provides opportunities for around 300,000 foreign visitors from 200 countries and territories per year to experience US society and culture and engage with Americans.

In 2023, more than 6,000 people from Ireland visited the US on a J1 visa programme, working in various roles such as camp counsellors, au pairs and interns, as well as studying at US universities.

More than half of those on J1 visas visited the US for summer work or travel.

Typically, the programme can cost up to €1,000 from different sponsoring organisations.

However, the CIEE’s scheme will start from €499 for Irish students, north and south, and includes application sponsoring, work authorisation papers, job vetting and approval as well as the SEVIS fee and five months of emergency medical insurance.

“Our new model in Ireland is designed to lower barriers, empowering students to have access to incredible, life-changing cultural exchange programs through affordable pricing as well as a technology-based platform that allows participants to gain access to the best placements first,” said Martine Mangion, CIEE Senior Vice President.

The non-profit organisation has been facilitating exchanges for US students in Ireland since 2006 – this scheme comes as CIEE expands its operations in Ireland, opening a new office next to Trinity College in Dublin’s city centre.