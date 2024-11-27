New addiction and mental health support services launch in west Belfast

A charity providing a ‘dedicated’ service to help people struggling with addiction and mental health have a ‘fresh beginning’ has launched in west Belfast.

Tús Úr, located in the Upper Springfield Development Trust on Springfield Road, provides tailored one-to-one support, specialised family services for loved ones affected by addiction and mental health support.

The project has grown from a successful pilot scheme, which came to fruition following a community consultation in 2022.

The Housing Executives Sustainable Tenancy fund allowed them to continue their services and introduce a full-time drug and alcohol family support worker Cillian McGivern for a three-year contract.

Cillian told The Irish News they offer vital support for people in the west Belfast community.

“We understand it can be difficult to get through to a GP as they are inundated so we are trying to fill that gap,” he explained.

“We try to help those availing of our services understand addiction. Often if a loved one is an addict it can feel personal as if they are choosing the substance over them and we are trying to dispel that myth and help them see it is a health issue. A lot of the time it’s beyond their control, brought on by a past trauma for example.

“People will often isolate themselves but it’s important to remember that tons of people are experiencing what you are, tons of people are seeking help and tons of people are making their way out of this.

“Regardless of circumstances, we will develop a plan. We are resourceful in coming together with the other community organisations in this building.

“If you want to address an addiction so you can find employment we have Belfast Works that can help you back into the workforce. If you need help with your childcare to engage with the family unit support we have Saol Úr Sure Start for those with children up to four years old you can link in with. It’s all about that wrap-around support.

“When people reach out through social media or by phone we do a triage and we could have someone with an addiction or concerned about their dependency on a substance looking for guidance or we could have concerned family members seeking advice to help a loved one.

“If you are in a dark place there are support mechanisms out there but the only way out is to work your way through it. It’s about providing a space for people to work through it positively.”

From L-R Cillian McGivern, Michael Donnelly and Lauren McCann from Fresh Beginners at Upper Springfield development trust. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

NISRA‘s 2024 report on ‘Drug-related and drug misuse deaths’, found a significant increase in the number of deaths attributed to drugs and alcohol and the intrinsic connection between social deprivation, poverty, isolation, mental health and addiction issues.

Sinn Fein councillor Michael Donnelly told The Irish News it is something they are eager to tackle in the community adding that the project’s current challenge is securing money to deliver vital programs to those availing of their services.

“It’s great to have secured the funds to have Cillian on hand but we also need funds for programmes to help keep people engaged,” he explained.

“Mental health and addiction are two major issues that you cannot look at separately, they are inextricably linked together. We don’t tell someone to come back when you resolve your drug issues and then we will look at your mental health. We offer that wrap-around support.

“Participants in the men’s mental health group want to do interactive stuff and we want to create walking groups, fishing groups and art classes and there is a real appetite.

“We want to have program money to respond when we have to instead of having to beg and borrow to try and get core programme funds.”

£50 will provide one immediate counselling service while £100 would enable critical programmes or workshops to skill individuals up and start their ‘Fresh Beginning’.

Tús Úr is hosting a Christmas fun run (or walk) event on December 1 at 11am at the Falls Park. This festive fundraiser will help resource addiction counselling, holistic therapies, family support and mental health projects.