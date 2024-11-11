New ad campaign warns drink driving risks lives, not just getting caught

A new anti-drink driving campaign will launch on Monday, urging the public not to just think of the risks of getting caught, but taking a life. PICTURE: DFI

A new anti-drink driving campaign is to highlight the risk of taking someone’s life, not just getting caught while drunk behind the wheel.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd launched the new campaign on Monday in the buildup to the festive season.

Part of the ‘RoadWise Up’ franchise, the campaign will debut on UTV local news on Monday at 6.15pm.

A second phase of the campaign will also launch in December, calling out the excuses intoxicated drivers often use.

“As minister for Infrastructure I am responsible for promoting and improving road safety, which is a responsibility I take very seriously,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Too many people sadly lose their lives or are seriously injured as a result of drink or drug driving and that is a tragedy for their families and friends.

“We all know the dangers of drink/drug driving, yet some people are still prepared to take that risk.

“Influencing the attitudes and behaviours of drivers who are tempted to mix alcohol and driving is crucial in reducing the number of people killed and seriously on our roads.”

With a goal of eliminating death and serious injury on the roads by 2050, he said all road users had a personal responsibility to put safety first.

“The sad reality is that if we do not change our own attitudes when we are using the roads, our death toll will continue to increase,” he said.

In an effort to reach a wider audience, the multimedia campaign will include digital ‘pause’ ads on on-demand channels including Netflix, ITVX and Channel 4.

In addition, it will feature on radio, buses, outdoor and on social media.