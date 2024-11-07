Neighbour’s ‘shock’ at west Belfast house fire as man arrested on suspicion of arson

Flames raging at a property in Belfast's Cavendish Street on Thursday before the arrival of firefighters.

A man has described his “shock” after finding his next door neighbour’s house on fire in west Belfast.

The blaze on Thursday at Cavendish Street, off the Falls Road, caused “extensive damage” to the terraced property, police have said.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following the incident.

The blaze was reported shortly after 11am.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, police located a man outside the property.

He was detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life before being taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Firefighters at the scene of Thursday's blaze at Cavendish street in Belfast. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances were tasked and firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, extinguished the blaze and remained at the scene for several hours afterwards “until the gas levels returned to normal”.

“The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition,” they added.

The PSNI, who have appealed for witnesses, said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are treating this report as arson.”

Speaking to the Irish News, a man who lives in a neighbouring house, described how his day working from home was thrown into chaos when the blaze broke out.

He captured the raging fire on mobile phone footage.

The man, who does not wish to be named, said he is “thankful” his partner and two young children were not at home at the time.

“I was just about to have some lunch when I looked out the window and saw the shopkeeper from across the street and a couple of other women, and they looked to be in a state of panic,” he said.

“After going outside I was greeted with the sight of flames raging against the living room window of the house next door, and smoke coming out the front door.

“It was a shocking sight, and thankfully the fire brigade were not long arriving, and they managed to put the flames out quickly.”

He added: “Our house is now smelling strongly of smoke in every room, but it could have been much worse. I’m also thankful my family wasn’t at home to see it all.”

Firefighters remained at the scene for several hours after extinguishing the blaze. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “My thoughts are with the residents of Cavendish Street, who acted quickly and collectively to protect their community.

“I wish them and their families well, and thank the workers in our emergency services for their fast response.”