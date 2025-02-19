Nearly £10m worth of parking and bus lane fines written-off in five years

Traffic wardens will be back on Northern Ireland's streets from next Monday

Almost £10m worth of penalties for minor traffic offences have been written off in the past five years, new figures reveal.

According to Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins, only 85% of all so-called penalty charge notices are paid by offending drivers.

The total of parking and bus lane infringement fines currently outstanding amounts to more than £7.5m, the minister has confirmed in response to a written assembly question.

She also revealed that the total amount of penalties written-off in the past five years was £9.96m, including £4.38m in 2020-21.

The figures have prompted calls for urgent action to increase the recovery rate for fines.

Enforcement of minor traffic offences is carried out on behalf of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) by NSL Services Group, the company that employs ‘red coat’ traffic attendants.

Tickets for a fixed penalty of £90 are are issued for vehicles that are illegally parked or unauthorised to drive in a bus lane but a 50% discount is given if settled with 14 days, as this is said to reduce administration costs for DfI.

According to the department, neither NSL or its traffic attendants receive any extra payment based on the number of parking tickets issued.

According Ms Kimmins, as of the end of last month some 63,272 penalty charge notices currently remain unpaid, equating to £7.56m.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins

She said her predecessor John O’Dowd had “agreed a number of actions to be taken forward” to increase the levels of debt recovery.

However, at the time of writing DfI had yet to furnish The Irish News with details of the measures.

DUP MLA Michelle McIlveen. PICTURE: BRIAN LAWLESS/PA

DUP MLA Michelle McIlveen, whose questions elicited the response from the infrastructure minister, said “the least the public will expect is that efforts are made to collect money that is owed”.

She said the figures needed to be considered alongside “more than £6 million in social housing rent arrears and £64.3 million in rates arrears”.

“Parking issues are regularly highlighted by many businesses in towns across Northern Ireland and how it can hinder their ability to attract customers,” the Strangford MLA said.

“That is far worse if we see parking fines not being pursued – this is a different issue from where a fine has been successfully appealed.”

Ms McIlveen said it was “incumbent on the public sector to ensure that all steps are taken to ensure recovery or to identify the stumbling blocks to recovery and address these”.