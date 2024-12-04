Muslim girls allegedly told by Belfast school it’s ‘not safe’ for them to return

The girls were allegedly told by Belfast Model School for Girls not to return as it was 'not safe' for them.

Three Muslim girls at a school where a police investigation into a ‘hate crime’ incident was launched last month, have been told not to return as it’s ‘not safe’ for them, it has been reported.

The pupils, who attend Belfast Model School for Girls in the north of the city, have not been back since an alleged playground assault in November.

According to the BBC, the school has advised that the children don’t return “in the interest of their own safety”.

More: Parents insist daughters will not return to Belfast school over ‘safety’ concerns as ‘hate crime’ police investigation continues

Protesters gathered last month at the gates of Belfast Model School for Girls in north Belfast. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

The school’s board of governors and the Education Authority (EA) said they were working closely together and that their priority was ensuring that all pupils felt safe and welcomed.

This comes as a police investigation continues into a ‘hate crime’ incident at the school last month in which there were a number of reports of assault.

Around 200 parents protested outside the school in the aftermath in response to the school’s handling of the incident, with some saying they had withdrawn their children over ‘safety concerns’.

Parents were encouraged not to spread speculation about the incident by the principal, warning it had led to ‘increased tensions’ in the community and impacted pupils’ welfare.