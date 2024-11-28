Musicians’ Union appoints first ever permanent officer for Northern Ireland

Charlene Hegarty will work to develop the union’s work in Northern Ireland

The Musicians’ Union (MU) has announced the appointment of its first-ever dedicated Regional Officer for Northern Ireland.

The MU’s Regional Officer provides on-the-ground support in areas such as contract negotiations, legal assistance, and career development.

The MU said it will also allow for better access to their services, including safeguarding members’ rights, lobbying for improved working conditions, and advocating for increased funding for the arts.

Charlene Hegarty, previously known for her work at the Oh Yeah Music Centre, will work as part of the Scotland and Northern Ireland team and with a remit to develop the union’s work here.

Speaking after her appointment, Ms Hegarty said she will ‘work tirelessly’ to ensure working musicians of Northern Ireland feel the full power of the Musicians Union on their side.

“This is an important progress point for Northern Ireland and the Musicians Union and I believe the musicians of the region can now feel more confident and supported in the important work they do,” she added.

Based permanently in Northern Ireland, Ms Hegarty will be responsible for engaging with local musicians and a range of industry stakeholders to ensure the voice of the north’s music community is heard at every level.

Caroline Sewell, Regional Organiser for Scotland and Northern Ireland at the Musicians‘ Union said the ’landmark appointment' demonstrates their ‘unwavering commitment’ to musicians in every part of the UK.

“Northern Ireland has a vibrant and unique music scene, and having a dedicated officer based there will allow us to better serve our members’ needs and advocate on their behalf,” she added.

This new role comes at a pivotal time for the music industry in Northern Ireland, which continues to produce world-class talent across a wide variety of genres.

The MU’s permanent presence in the region will strengthen local networks, bolster advocacy efforts, and provide greater access to the Union’s national and international resources.

Musicians Union are hosting a ‘Show One to Showcase’ Panel & Mixer’ event at the Oh Yeah Music Centre, Belfast on Tuesday 3rd December from 5- 8pm.