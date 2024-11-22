Northern Ireland

Multiple windows smashed in racially motivated attack in Belfast

The property in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast was attacked early on Friday

PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/11/2024 Damage has been caused to a house during a racially motivated attack in south Belfast. A number of windows were smashed with stones in the City Way area before 9.30 on Friday morning. Police are investigating the incident and appealing for information and witnesses.
Damage was caused to a house during a racially motivated attack in south Belfast. Pacemaker
By John Breslin

Multiple windows were smashed in a racially motivated attack early on Friday.

The property on City Way in the Sandy Row area of Belfast was attacked some time before 9.30am.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/11/2024 Damage has been caused to a house during a racially motivated attack in south Belfast. A number of windows were smashed with stones in the City Way area before 9.30 on Friday morning. Police are investigating the incident and appealing for information and witnesses.
Attack happened in the Sandy Row area of the city

The PSNI, appealing for information, said there is no place for “this kind of behaviour in our society”.

A spokesperson added: “It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected and people feel safe.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as a racially motivated hate crime, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to get in touch.”

Join the Irish News Whatsapp channel
Damage caused to businesses and cars in the Donegall Road and Sandy Row area of South Belfast following overnight violence. PICTURES: Mal MCCANN
Damage caused to businesses and cars in the Donegall Road and Sandy Row area of South Belfast during anti-immigrant during the summer PICTURE: Mal MCCANN

Sandy Row was at the centre of some of the worst of the summer violence directed at immigrants, particularly Muslims.

Multiple racially motivated attacks have been reported in the area this year.

Police locally are encouraging anyone with concerns to make contact via 101.