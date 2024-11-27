A much-loved family run pub in Co Tyrone is to close its doors after 21 years in business.

Myles McCann’s on John Street in Omagh has been one of the mainstays of the town in the last two decades.

The licenced premises has been run by the McCann family during that time, with current owner Enda McCann announcing the closure via social media.

He said the bar will be closing after he had received a difficult medical diagnosis.

“The thought of telling you all this news in person is beyond daunting so forgive me if this announcement comes off callously,” a statement said.

“Sadly, with over two decades of trade, this will be the final week of business here at the pub.

“Some of you may know at the beginning of this year I received the working diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease, something that has been affecting me for the past 3 years.

“As the year progressed and as I came to accept certain realities of mine, I have had to make the hardest decision of my life.

“After 21 years in business, closing will not be an easy task but I know the strength of our own weirdo community in the bar will unite to not only help but to celebrate the place so many of us love.

“With so many to thank, all I can say is this for now. It is the people that make any pub a great pub and we had some of the best.”