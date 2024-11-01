Much-loved Belfast bar goes on the market for £195,000 after closure

The Fort Bar on the Springfield Road in West Belfast. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

A much-loved Belfast pub has gone on the market for £195,000.

The Fort Bar on the Springfield Road, also known locally as McCartan’s, closed its doors for the last time in September.

The bar had been under the ownership of the Beannchor Group, a hospitality network run by Bill Wolsey.

The bar itself dates back to 1865 and has been recognised for its historical value by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) group.

Speaking to the Irish News after the pub’s closure, Mr Wolsey said the group was considering whether to lease the premises to a new operator or put it up for sale.

Now it has gone on the market for just under £200,000 with estate agents Avison Young.

Listed as a “traditional neighbourhood public house”, liquor license is included in the sale price and it is described as a “superb opportunity to re-establish a profitable business in a popular location.”

Up until its closure, the day-to-day running of the pub had been carried out by manager Raymond Crangle, who earlier this year hung up his whistle after 17 years as an Irish League soccer referee.

“The decision to close was taken on Monday, and it really is the end of an era for the current iteration of this beloved pub,” he told the Irish News.