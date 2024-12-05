Mourners at Chloe Ferris’ funeral urged to ‘live the life we have to the full’ in her honour

The funeral of Chloe Ferris took place at St Paul’s Church in Belfast for Requiem Mass followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Mourners at the funeral of Chloe Ferris have been urged to “live the life we have to the full” in honour of the west Belfast woman who died at a Belfast nightclub.

Hundreds packed into St Paul’s Church on the Falls Road on Thursday for the service in memory of the popular beautician, who would have turned 25 the day before.

She fell unconscious alongside another young woman at Lux nightclub in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter in the early hours of Sunday, and was tragically found to have died upon the arrival of emergency services.

The other young woman remains in hospital.

Police investigating Chloe’s death have arrested two men aged in their 20s on suspicion of drugs charges, and they have since been released on bail.

At the funeral service, a testimony from Chloe’s parents Sharon and Declan was read to mourners, in which they joyously celebrated the ‘Miss Chloe era’ and remembered her love of her family and her many friends, including her core group of close-knit pals known as the ‘Sister Squad’.

Mourners at Chloe Ferris' funeral. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Following the testimony, the priest called on mourners to celebrate Chloe by mirroring her love of life.

“In honour of Chloe, each one of us should make a firm decision, a resolution, to live life to the life we have to the full,” he said.