Motorists warned of traffic disruption across Belfast on Saturday

Motorists are being warned of traffic disruption across Belfast on Saturday due to several parades taking place.

The Belfast Walker Club Parade will commence at 9.30 am and continue along the Ormeau Road to Annadale Embankment where they will travel to Donegall Pass to join up with the main Apprentice Boys of Derry Amalgamated Committee parade.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This parade will leave from Packenham Street in south Belfast at 10.25 am and travel along Donegall Pass, Shaftesbury Square, Great Victoria Street, Wellington Place, Donegall Square North to Belfast City Hall for the Service of Remembrance at 11 am.

“The parade will then leave Belfast City Hall at 11.30 am following the Service of Remembrance. It will make its way along Royal Avenue and Donegall Street moving towards the north of the city along Clifton Street, Denmark Street, and North Boundary Street to the Shankill Road Garden of Remembrance and will disperse at Tennent Street at approximately 12.15pm. “Delays are expected and motorists should seek alternative routes.”

In East Belfast, The Willowfield War Memorial Parade will leave from My Lady’s Road at 10.40 am and then continue along Willowfield Street, Castlereagh Road and Beersbridge Road to the Service of remembrance at the memorial on Woodstock Road. The return parade will begin at 11.15 am from Woodstock Road, to My Lady’s Road, Cherryville Street, Woodstock Road, Castlereagh Place for dispersal at 11.30 am.

Traffic disruption is expected and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.