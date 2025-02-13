Motorist caught speeding at 100mph on 30mph road in Northern Ireland

A motorist in Northern Ireland was caught speeding at 100mph on a 30mph road, according to new figures.

It is one of the highest speeds recorded by police forces across the UK over a 20-month period.

The figures, obtained by the RAC, reveal that almost half (48%) of UK police forces caught drivers exceeding 90mph on 30mph roads.

The RAC said it demonstrates “incredibly dangerous actions” by motorists.

The highest recorded speed on 30mph roads included in the analysis was 122mph in the South Yorkshire Police area.

The figures were obtained through Freedom of Information requests to 45 police forces. PICTURE: PA

The motorist caught by PSNI officers was driving at 100mph on a 30mph road - it ranked joint ninth in the list of speeding drivers.

It is unclear where the driver was caught in the north.

The RAC figures also show that for 20mph roads, the top speed was logged by North Wales Police at 88mph.

The motoring organisation said roads with 20mph and 30mph limits are more likely to have a higher number of pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable groups.

The fastest speed detected on any road was 167mph on a 70mph stretch of the M1 by Leicestershire Police.

The figures were obtained through Freedom of Information requests to 45 police forces relating to the period from the start of January 2023 to the end of August 2024.

Forty police forces provided data.

RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Although this data is a snapshot, it shines a light on the incredibly dangerous actions of a few, that are putting law-abiding road users at serious risk.

“Thankfully, the police were on hand to catch these drivers.

“There is no place for the vastly excessive speeds that some people are prepared to drive.

“Speed is the leading cause of deaths on UK roads.”

Breakdown of the highest speeds on 30mph roads:

1. South Yorkshire Police: 122mph

2. Sussex Police: 113mph

3=. Greater Manchester Police: 112mph

3=. West Yorkshire Police: 112mph

5. West Mercia Police: 106mph

6. Lancashire Constabulary: 104mph

7=. Nottinghamshire Police: 103mph

7=. Bedfordshire Police: 103mph

9=. West Midlands Police: 100mph

9=. Police Service of Northern Ireland: 100mph