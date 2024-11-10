Motorcyclist killed and two others seriously injured in weekend crashes

The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash on Friday.

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Enniskillen on Friday, while two other people were seriously injured over the weekend after crashes in Co Antrim and Co Tyrone.

On Friday around 9.30pm, police said a Honda CBF 600 motorbike and a black Audi A4 collided on the Derrylin Road in Enniskillen.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers along with colleagues from partner emergency services attended but sadly the rider of the motorcycle was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

Anyone with relevant information has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 1743 of November 8.

On Saturday, a tractor and a silver Honda Jazz car collided on the Lisnevenagh Road area of Ballymena shortly after 5.15pm.

Police said a female passenger of the car was taken to hospital for injuries described as serious.

The driver of the tractor was also taken to hospital for injuries which are not believed to be serious.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a man was also seriously injured after a white Ford Fiesta and a Black Audi A4 collided on the Drumgrass Road in Cookstown around 1.40am.

Police attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, with a male passenger in the Audi taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A number of other people also received minor injuries.

One man was arrested at the scene and his since been bailed.