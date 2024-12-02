Motion on ‘unified fare structure’ for cross-border train services to be brought before Assembly

The SDLP is to be bring a motion to the Northern Ireland Assembly calling for a review of cross-border rail services to bring prices in line across the island of Ireland.

Newry & Armagh MLA Justin McNulty will bring the motion calling for a feasibility assessment into a “unified fair structure” north and south of the border.

The motion comes following a report from the Irish News which showed that the price of a single train ticket from Dundalk to Belfast was more than double the price of a single ticket from Newry to Belfast - despite it being a shorter journey.

The SDLP motion will call on Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd and Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald to undertake the assessment.

Mr O’Dowd has previously blamed the difference in rail prices on higher levels of subsidies being provided to Irish Rail compared to what Stormont gives to Translink.

“It’s ridiculous that we currently have a situation where people in Newry are expected to pay more than double the fare for a journey to Belfast than those living just a few miles over the border in Dundalk,” Mr McNulty said.

“The fact that people in Newry are paying higher fares for shorter journeys is both unfair and inconsistent with the Executive’s commitment to boost the number of people using public transport.

“We have seen similar price discrepancies for passengers travelling between Dublin and Belfast, and people who regularly use these services are right to feel aggrieved at this inequitable inconsistency in cost.

“This is a small island and wherever possible we should be working together on areas such as cross-border public transport to make it a more attractive and affordable option for people.”