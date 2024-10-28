More than £600,000 raised in NI for Middle East humanitarian appeal

A mother holds her daughter on the remains of a damaged building in Gaza.

Over £600,000 has been raised by people from Northern Ireland for a humanitarian appeal to help people in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Middle East Humanitarian Appeal has in total raised over £20 million through UK donations and matching British government aid funding.

The appeal aims to provide humanitarian support to those in Gaza, Lebanon and further afield, including those who have fled their homes in search of shelter and safety following attacks by Israel.

Over £600,000 of the DEC total has been raised through efforts in Northern Ireland, and the funding is being allocated to member charities including ActionAid, Concern Worldwide UK, Islamic Relief, Oxfam and Save the Children.

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said: “I am humbled by the unfailing compassion of so many people who have rallied in support of this appeal to extend their help to the millions of people in need across Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region.

“Funds raised from this appeal are already enabling DEC charities to extend lifesaving humanitarian assistance and help to alleviate suffering across the region.”