More than £280m for new Children’s Hospital to be spent on professional services and development costs

The new Children's Hospital in Belfast was originally supposed to open in 2020, but five years of construction to complete it is now expected to begin within days.

WITH a price tag of £671m for the new Children’s Hospital in Belfast announced on Wednesday, only £389m will be spent on construction.

First approved in 2013, the project at the Royal Victoria Hospital site was supposed to have been completed in 2020 at a cost of £223m.

It promises a 10-floor “state-of-the-art facility” with 155 beds, 10 theatres and an emergency department capable of catering for up to 45,000 children per year.

Construction costs are valued at £389m, leaving an extra £282m to be spent on the overall development costs and professional fees.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt were joined by Ciaran Mulgrew (left), chairman of the Belfast Trust, and Maureen Edwards (centre), interim chief executive of the Belfast Trust, as they announced the go-ahead for the new £671m children’s hospital development

With the construction expected to take five years, a Department of Health spokesperson said the projected spend included the contract of value of £389m for the hospital as well as £50m of “enabling works packages and associated project-dependent elements” that have been delivered to date.

They added that the balance of approved costs includes “professional design fees, equipment costs, statutory fees, management, tendering processes and contingency.”

Professional services, they said, included but were not limited to “project management, lead consultant, architects, mechanical and electrical engineers, civil and structural engineers, quantity surveyors, landscape designers and subject matter experts.”

Approved costs also include a contingency to “cover project risks which cannot be foreseen, such as future legislation and essential clinical updates.”

Welcoming progress of the “truly world class” facility on Wednesday, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said “it’s important to acknowledge that, in common with major children’s hospital developments in Scotland and (the Republic), this project has had a difficult history with significant delays and cost increases.”

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath.

The SDLP’s Opposition Health Spokesperson, Colin McGrath MLA, said it was “galling to see Executive Ministers’ seeking credit after announcing work is set to begin, with the project years behind schedule and the budget spiralling out of control.”

“What they failed to mention is this project was first proposed in 2013, and that costs have more than doubled due to the failure of the Executive and their predecessors to progress this in a timely manner,” he said.

The DUP’s Diane Dodds, a frequent critic of the construction delays, welcomed the announcement but said it was also a time for “reflection.”

“This project was first announced in 2013 with an estimated cost of £250m.

“Now, 12 years later, that figure has skyrocketed to over £600m, with projections suggesting it could be even more. This is a stark example of the failures within the Trust to deliver major projects in a timely and cost-effective manner."

DUP MLA Diane Dodds.

“The consequences of these failures are felt by the public, with taxpayers’ money that could have been used elsewhere now swallowed up by spiralling costs.

“I sincerely hope that this project progresses without any further delays or issues. This is an investment in our children and in the children of the future, and ensuring they have the best care possible available to them in Northern Ireland.”

Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister added: “This hospital is well needed and has the potential to be a transformative move for Northern Ireland, despite already being five years behind schedule.

“However, it is crucial lessons are learned from mistakes made in the past in relation to the Maternity Hospital, not least the spiralling costs and regular delays.”