More than 100 victims’ relatives ‘devastated’ by Michelle O’Neill’s decision to honour British war dead

More than 100 close relatives of IRA members and civilians killed by state forces and loyalists during the Troubles have criticised plans by Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O’Neill to attend an event to honour British war dead this weekend.

Dozens of people, many from prominent republican families in Co Tyrone, have signed a public statement voicing their “devastation” after Ms O’Neill confirmed she will attend a Remembrance Sunday at the cenotaph in the grounds of Belfast city hall.

Loved ones of people who died in incidents that claimed more than 60 lives have now endorsed the statement, which was circulated in the county earlier this week by a relative of a loyalist murder victim.

Statement in full: Relatives hit out at Michelle O’Neill’s Remembrance Day attendance

Ms O’Neill will be joined by Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at the event where she will lay a laurel wreath.

It will be the first time a republican leader has attended an event to commemorate British military personnel.

Although the Sinn Féin vice president, who is from the Coalisland area of Co Tyrone, is not the first party representative to attend the annual ceremony, she is the most senior.

During the Troubles hundreds of republicans, including a relative of Ms O’Neill, were killed by the security forces in often controversial circumstances which included allegations of shoot-to-kill.

Hundreds of Catholics were also killed as a result of collusion between state forces and loyalist murder gangs.

The signatories includes a sister of Ms O’Neill’s relative, Tony Doris, and Paula McElduff, the wife of Tyrone based Sinn Féin councillor Barry McElduff.

Tony Doris

Her brother Patrick Kelly was one of eight IRA members shot dead along with civilian Anthony Hughes, during a SAS ambush at Loughgall, Co Armagh, in May 1987.

Relatives of IRA hunger striker Martin Hurson have also endorsed the statement along with the families of three republicans and a civilian killed in Cappagh in 1991.

The family of civilians Charlie and Tess Fox, who were killed by loyalists near the Moy in September 1992, are also opposed to Ms O’Neill’s planned attendance at the commemoration.

They are joined by members of the McKearney family who lost several loved ones during the conflict.

The family of 76-year-old Roseann Mallon, who was gunned down by the UVF as she sat in her sister-in-law’s house near Dungannon in May 1994, are also backing the statement.

Loyalists killed Roseann Mallon near Dungannon in Co Tyrone in 1994

“For many families throughout our county, and beyond, this will be devastating,” relatives said in a statement.

“It is heartbreaking when we consider that Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald determined several years ago that rather than offend the sensitives of their unionist and British colleagues, and media, they would not attend key republican commemorations.

“Their absence for all to witness.”

Many bereaved families are stunned by Sinn Féin’s decision to commemorate British forces.

“It is beyond belief that any so-called Tyrone republican would wish to lay a wreath in honour of these forces who caused mayhem and murder on hamlets, hills, villages, and towns - the killing grounds of Tyrone where the cries for truth and justice about collusion, state murder, and counterinsurgency haunt the entire county and hundreds of families,” relatives said.

“Have you all totally lost the run of yourselves or is it really power at any cost?”

Mid Ulster independent councillor Barry Monteith, who is based in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, also voiced his concern.

“Sinn Féin are joining their constitutional nationalist colleagues in Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the SDLP in endorsing and celebrating British crown forces,” he said.

“The same crown forces that have murdered, starved, tortured, imprisoned and exiled our people for centuries.”

On Tuesday, Ms O’Neill said she appreciated some republicans would be “uncomfortable” with her attending the event, but she insisted it was the “right thing to do”.

“Back in February, it was a moment of progress and equality here when I became the first nationalist, republican First Minister and I made very firm pledges at that time that I would represent everybody in society,” she said.

“So when I got this invitation to attend remembrance events this weekend, I thought it was important to take that invitation up because that for me is the fulfilment of my commitment to those people out there from a British and unionist identity who hold this important Remembrance Day very carefully to their own heart.”

“I’m a First Minister for everybody in this society,” she added.

Details of her attendance were confirmed as it emerged Taoiseach Simon Harris will not be attending the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Enniskillen.

Every Taoiseach has attended the event since 2012, with just one exception in 2008 when Leo Varadkar travelled to an Armistice centenary commemoration in France.

Earlier this week former Aontú councillor Denise Mullen, who has also signed the statement, urged Ms O’Neill to reconsider attending the event.

Her father Denis was shot dead by members of the Glenanne Gang, which included UDR, RUC and UVF members, at the family home near Moy, Co Tyrone, in September 1975.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Michelle O’Neill, as First Minister for all, will attend the Remembrance event at Belfast City Hall fulfilling, as she pledged to do on her first day in office, the spirit and requirements of the office to represent all sections of our society.

“War should never be romanticised or glorified. There is nothing to celebrate in conflict, or in our own difficult and painful past but the dead from all traditions must be afforded the right of respectful commemoration, and their families the right to remember them, and that includes the republican patriot dead.

“In attending the city hall event as First Minister, Michelle O’Neill is recognising the significance of this event for those of a British and unionist identity. She is also acknowledging the pain and suffering of all those who lost their lives - on all sides - in the horror of the First World War and in subsequent conflicts.”