Rosalind Eleazar and James Nesbitt in Netflix show Missing You, which is being released on New Year's Day.

The trailer for a new mystery thriller TV series starring James Nesbitt has been released ahead of the show becoming available for streaming in the New Year.

The Co Antrim-born star of Cold Feet and The Hobbit is among the cast for Missing You, which is being released on Netflix on January 1 and also stars Top Boy’s Ashley Walters and Slow Horses’ Rosalind Eleazar among others.

The series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by award-winning New Jersey author Harlan Coben, and tells the story of a police detective who becomes embroiled in a sinister series of events after stumbling across her ex-fiancé's profile on a dating app.

Although the novel is set in New York, the series - on which Coben serves as an executive producer - relocates the story to the UK, with the show having been shot in Manchester and the North West of England.

Produced by by Quay Street Productions, it is the second Netflix adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel starring James Nesbitt following 2021′s Stay Close.

A description by Netflix of Missing You states: “Eleven years ago, Detective Kat Donovan’s fiancé, Josh — the love of her life — disappeared, and she hasn’t heard from him since.

“Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she sees his face, and her world explodes all over again. Josh’s reappearance forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.”

The trailer for the new show follows the release on Netflix earlier this month of 1998′s Waking Ned, an Irish comedy featuring Nesbitt in one of his earliest film appearances.

The star also recently appeared in Belfast-set student comedy film The Unholylands, which had its premiere this month as part of the Belfast Film Festival.