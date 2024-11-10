Michelle O‘Neill set for Remembrance Sunday event amid criticism from victims’ relatives

Michelle O’Neill is set to become the first senior Sinn Féin figure to attend an official Remembrance Sunday event when she takes part in the ceremony at Belfast City Hall today.

Sinn Féin politicians have laid wreaths in previous years, but the first minister will be the first to stay for the main ceremony.

Alex Maskey became the first Sinn Féin lord mayor to pay his respects to the war dead at the Cenotaph when he laid a wreath at the monument in 2002 to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

However Mr Maskey did not attend the main ceremony that year and described it as a “military commemoration” of the World War One battle.

Members of the British army and representatives of the royal family will also be present at today’s event.

Ms O’Neill has faced criticism from relatives of people killed by the British state forces and loyalists after it emerged she is to attend a commemoration event at the cenotaph in the grounds of Belfast City Hall.

More than 100 close relatives of IRA members and civilians killed during the Troubles have signed a statement criticising the decision.

Earlier this week more than 100 relatives of people who died in incidents that claimed more than 60 lives in Co Tyrone signed a statement voicing their “devastation” at the plan by the Sinn Féin vice-president to honour Britain’s war dead.

The statement was circulated around the county earlier this week by a relative of a loyalist murder victim and later endorsed by dozens of other bereaved loved ones.

Ms O’Neill will be joined by DUP Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at the event where she will lay a wreath.

Hundreds of republicans, including a relative of Ms O’Neill, were killed by the security forces and loyalists in often controversial circumstances which included allegations of shoot-to-kill.

A large number of Catholics were also murdered as a result of collusion between state forces and loyalist gangs.

Those who have signed the statement represent a variety republican and nationalist opinion.

Tony Doris

The signatories include a sister of Ms O’Neill’s relative, Tony Doris, and Paula McElduff, the wife of Tyrone based Sinn Féin councillor Barry McElduff.

Relations of IRA hunger striker Martin Hurson have also given the statement their backing.

It is understood members of the British armed forces, including the army, navy and air force, will be present for Sunday’s event at Belfast city hall.

It is expected King Charles will also be represented by Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle and Vice Lord Lieutenant Dr Alan Logan, who will also be in attendance at the ceremony.

Barry Monteith (Francois Vincent)

Independent councillor Barry Monteith said earlier this week: “It is an insult to all who suffered at the hands of the British empire in Ireland and cross the world.”

In their statement, relatives said: “It is beyond belief that any so-called Tyrone republican would wish to lay a wreath in honour of these forces who caused mayhem and murder...

“Have you all totally lost the run of yourselves or is it really power at any cost?”

Sinn Féin National Chairperson, Declan Kearney said: “Serving as a first minister means being a first minister for unionists, but also for republicans, and for those from neither background.

“The dead from all traditions should be afforded the right of respectful commemoration, and that includes republican patriot dead.

“Political leaders must show example.

“All our actions today must be about laying foundations for the transition to a new constitutional settlement in Ireland based upon respect, inclusion, pluralism, and equality.”