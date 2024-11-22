Michelle O‘Neill letter to UAE embassy calls for ’compassionate' resolution to Tyrone man detained in Dubai

Craig Ballentine (33) now faces months of waiting before his court date in Dubai. PICTURE: CRAIG BALLENTINE

A letter sent by First Minister Michelle O’Neill to the London embassy of the United Arab Emirates has called for a “compassionate” resolution to the case of a Co Tyrone man detained over a negative Google review.

Cookstown man Craig Ballentine, 33, was arrested last month after previously posting the negative review about a former employer after he had left the country.

While Craig has since been released from custody, he must remain in the country while he faces the charges, which could land him up to two years in a Dubai jail.

After calls from human rights groups in the area for intervention, the First Minister and Mid Ulster MLA sent a letter to ambassador H.E Mansoot Abulhoul in London.

The letter was sent to the embassy on November 11 but has not yet received a reply.

Ms O’Neill wrote: “During his time in UAE Mr Ballentine fully respected the laws and customs of the region. It is therefore very concerning to learn of his detention and travel restrictions as a result of a minor dispute with a former employer.

“The increasing number of people travelling from across Ireland to UAE is to be very much welcomed however cases such as Mr Ballentine’s creates a concern for many of those, whether tourists or taking up employment.

“I would sincerely urge your good offices to intervene on behalf of Mr Ballentine, taking a compassionate approach to the matter and ensuring that he can return home at the earliest opportunity.

Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I thank you for any assistance that you can provide.”

Craig and family members have previously spoken of their desperation to see a resolution to the situation, which has left him “overwhelmed and traumatised”.

“It’s just been very overwhelming and traumatising. One day you’re in good form and the next you’re not,” he told the Irish News last week.