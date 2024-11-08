Michael McMonagle remained silent as sordid crimes laid out in court

Former Sinn Féin press officer, Michael McMonagle sat silently in the dock at Bishop Street Courthouse as the litany of his sordid crimes was laid out during sentencing.

As Derry Recorder, Judge Neil Rafferty KC went through each seedy count, McMonagle (42) stared straight ahead.

Flanked by two prison officers, his breathing could be seen to visibly deepen and his shoulders heave as Judge Rafferty listed the sexualised communications he had with police officers posing online as young people.

Earlier, McMonagle arrived at court alone carrying a bag, an indication of the custody sentence that awaited him. Outside Court Four at Bishop Street, he greeted journalists, many former colleagues, by name as they arrived to cover his shame, ignominy and sentencing.

The impact of the case on Irish politics was clear from the unusually large number of press covering the hearing. There were more reporters in the court than people in the public gallery, many who were there waiting for their own cases to be heard.

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher speaks to assembled press following the hearing. Picture Margaret McLaughlin (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

Judge Rafferty outlined a range of sexualised engagements. He told the defendant he had communicated with “decoys” he believed were underage about sexual acts. He sent one person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl a picture of his genitals. All of the decoys were presented as young boys and girls aged between twelve and 14.

The impact of McMonagle’s offending on his family was also laid bare.

Judge Rafferty said: “He and his wife have separated following his detection for these offences. His is originally from the Bogside area of the city where he currently resides. His father is deceased and he provides care and support for his mother, who in turn, has provided support for him following his detection.

“His three siblings have all distanced themselves from him.”

The judge confirmed that McMonagle twice attempted to take his own life on the eve of earlier hearings.

The Derry Crown Court Recorder detailed an “academically able” person who graduated with a degree in English from Queen’s. He embarked on a career in journalism, eventually becoming a Sinn Féin press officer.

“He was suspended before having his employment terminated in July 2022,” Judge Rafferty said.

Then ordering McMonagle to stand, the Recorder said: “The sentence on each count will be 18 months imprisonment – nine months custody followed by nine months statutory supervision.”

Earlier, the Derry man’s counsel, Kieran Mallon KC criticised press coverage of the case. He said the case had been “politised”. Mr Mallon said his client had been the victim of a “media witch hunt”.

Then, as a convicted sex offender, McMonagle was handcuffed by a prison officer and led down from the dock to the holding cells below to begin his sentence.