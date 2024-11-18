Met Office issues snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland

The warning is in place from 3pm on Monday (Alamy/PA)

Northern Ireland is bracing itself for an icy blast with a weather warning for snow and ice issued.

The yellow alert comes into affect at 3pm on Monday and will last until 10am on Tuesday.

The Met Office explained that outbreaks of rain spreading west during the afternoon will turn to sleet and wet snow at times.

Snowfall is expected to affect higher ground, especially over 200m, with several centimetres possible.

The forecaster warned that snow and icy surfaces will lead to ‘difficult travel conditions’ through Monday afternoon and overnight into Tuesday morning.

Yellow warning of snow, ice affecting Northern Ireland https://t.co/yHMxvzx1Wh pic.twitter.com/9deGFLFR8Q — Met Office - Northern Ireland (@metofficeNI) November 18, 2024

“Settling snow looks unlikely on low ground. However, as skies clear overnight, temperatures will fall widely below freezing with ice forming on untreated surfaces. This will lead to difficult travelling conditions.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services,” they said.

There is also the potential for icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths – and the risk of slips and falls.

In the Republic of Ireland, a yellow weather warning has been issued for counties Cavan, Donegal, and Leitrim.

The Met Éireann warning for snow is in place from 7pm on Monday until 8am on Tuesday.