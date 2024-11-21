Met Office issues new snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued its latest alert for snow and ice across the north. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

The Met Office has issued a new warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland.

The yellow warning will be in effect from 3pm today until 10am tomorrow and follows similar alerts put in place throughout the week.

Showers are expected later in the afternoon and into this evening, which could turn to snow in the hills.

More: School bus overturns with children inside in icy conditions in Co Fermanagh

Elsewhere, icy patches are expected.

“Some places could see 2-5cm of fresh snow, with a further 10cm over mountain tops,” the Met Office said.

“Icy patches are expected to develop on untreated surfaces during the evening and overnight as temperatures drop below freezing.”

The weather forecaster is advising that individuals give themselves at least five minutes to plan their journey before leaving the house.

“Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls,” they said.

“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.

“Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated,” they added.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”

Yellow warnings have also been put in place for snow and ice across Ireland by Met Éireann, with a yellow warning in Ulster and amber warnings in Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.