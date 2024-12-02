Mass street brawl began with fight inside nightclub celebrating 10th anniversary of opening

Police descended in force following the outbreak of a mass brawl outside a Belfast nightclub

Tenth birthday celebrations of the opening of a Belfast nightclub were just ending when trouble broke out prior to a mass brawl on the streets that prompted police to arrive in force.

Approximately 50 people were involved in the street brawl between two groups outside the Alibi nightclub on Bradbury Place in Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Five officers were injured as some of those involved in the fight turned on the police as they intervened. None of the police officers were seriously injured and no ambulances were called.

More than a dozen police vehicles, including two Land Rovers, were deployed to the scene of the brawl, which happened on the street just after closing time at the Alibi nightclub.

Bradbury Place was closed for approximately 45 minutes as officers mopped up in the aftermath. Two people were arrested and remained in custody on Sunday afternoon, while several community resolution notices were issued.

The club, which reported a near sell out for its 10th anniversary celebration, had a line up of high profile DJs performing on Saturday night into Sunday morning, headed by north London-based Tion Wayne.

Management, in a post ahead of the event, said that over the ten years “incredible memories that will last a lifetime” were made and that the birthday celebration would be the biggest party in town.

But shortly after 2am, police received a report a fight had broken out within the club. Security managed to remove those involved prior to police arriving. However, the fight continued on the street, the PSNI said.

Approximately 50 people were involved in the melee, which escalated to assaults on police with five officers sustaining injuries as a result, the police added. The disturbance “continued for a sustained period before calm was restored”.

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton is encouraging anyone who may have filmed the disturbance to contact the police.

“I would like anyone who captured mobile phone or dashcam footage in Bradbury place between 2am and 3am this morning to please share it with us,” CI Hamilton said.

“Public disorder such as that which occurred last night is not what we want to see on our city’s streets.

“We want Belfast to be a safe and enjoyable destination for a night out for bar and night club patrons and it should be said that this disturbance is not typical of our night time economy.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 101, reference number 196 01/12/24, while information can also be submitted online.