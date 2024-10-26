Masked men armed with guns force entry into house in south Armagh

The PSNI is appealing for information after four masked men armed with guns forced entry into a house in south Armagh on Friday night.

A female occupant of the house has been left badly shaken by the “terrifying ordeal”, according to police.

It’s not believed anything was taken during the burglary, which took place in the Silverbridge area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at around 8pm that four masked men, armed with guns, forced entry to a house via the backdoor in the Carnally Road area.

“It was reported that the men searched the house and pushed the female occupant, who was left shaken from the incident.

“The men then made off in the direction of New Line, Dundalk Road. It is not believed they made off with anything from the house.”

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the occupant. We have launched an investigation and would ask anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area between 8-9pm to contact detectives on 101 and quote reference 1574 25/10/24.”