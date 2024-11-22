Masked and armed men carried out invasion of home of Conor McGregor accuser Nikita Hand

Nikita Hand was the victim of a home invasion by masked and armed men

Masked men broke into the home of Nikita Hand, then burst into her bedroom before being driven out by her partner, who suffered stab wounds.

But details of the attack, which happened in June, were not revealed to the jury in the trial of Conor McGregor after the judge ruled it was irrelevant to the claim of assault.

A jury on Friday found Mr McGregor assaulted Ms Hand after she accused the former MMA champion of raping her in a hotel room in Dublin.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin leave the High Court in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Hand’s counsel Ray Boland revealed in a submission before the jury was sworn in that the group, all wearing balaclavas, carried out the attack on her Drimnagh, south Dublin, home onJune14.

The court was told they were “driven out by her partner”, who suffered the stab wounds. Her young daughter, who was in another bedroom, called 999.

Mr Boland added the gang broke the front windows of the house then fled before gardaí arrived. On behalf of Ms Hand, he wanted to introduce the event into evidence.

He added that her lawyers were “obviously not laying that at the feet of the defendants or saying they had anything to do with that” but were claiming it was linked to supporters of Mr McGregor.

Mr Boland added the jury would be told Mr McGregor had nothing to do with the attack but it was relevant to the claim that she had to move from Drimnagh and relevant to her state of anxiety.

Counsel for Mr McGregor said it was something they did not know about and that it was “extraordinary” there would be an attempt to smuggle it into the case.

Justice Owens ruled it was “completely irrelevant” and should not be referred to during the trial.

References were made during the trial to Ms Hand needing to leave her home but not the reason.