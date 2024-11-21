Mary Lou McDonald has told a group of Dublin students they will live their “best years in a united Ireland” as she set out her party’s vision for young people.

The Sinn Féin president was surrounded by students on the campus of Dublin City University as she promised reforms on housing and mental health.

Among the issues students raised with her as she arrived for the event were the short window new voters had to register, the high cost of car insurance, Gerry “The Monk” Hutch’s election bid, and a united Ireland.

Ms McDonald told the students: “I hope all of you have, you’re all registered to vote because this is a very important election for everyone, especially your generation.

“In my mind, this is your election, this is the moment where you make your mark.”

Aaron Casey, a journalism student, asked about the party’s plan for Northern Ireland and the cost of unity.

Ms McDonald said: “It’s a measure of how much has changed that there (Michelle O’Neill) is, against all of the odds, and more than that she’s a first minister for all.

“We’re really, really conscious that we have to build this new Ireland and we have to do it together.

“Whatever happened in the past, and you must remember the past and all the rest of it, the job is the here and now and to build tomorrow.

“I feel so optimistic.

“I think all of you are going to live your best years in a united Ireland.

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald speaking to students at the launch of the party’s policy document for young people at the DCU, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I think we’re going to have referendums in this decade and I think we need to go out and really imaginatively set out what the best Ireland looks like for all of us.”

“I don’t have a question for you, I just wanted to say you’ll be a fantastic taoiseach,” said Samuel Kennedy, 20, the manager of DCU TV.

Asked about Mr Hutch’s election bid, Ms McDonald said that anyone can run for election, but she represented families that suffered because of gangland violence.

She added: “It wasn’t glamorous, it’s not cool, it’s not funny.

“There were people, families and children left very, very traumatised still by that and that kind of activity in communities brings nothing but bad news and hardship, especially for young people.”

Erica Elliott asked about the party’s plans for disability services, while Amy Casey, an international relations student from Co Roscommon, raised concerns about access to mental health supports.

Ms Casey said she had been nine months waiting for an appointment, and said while housing is important, “without mental health the country won’t run”.

“If Sinn Féin promise to work on that, Sinn Féin will be getting my vote,” Ms Casey told Ms McDonald.

Taoiseach Simon Harris canvassing at Avoca in Malahide Castle, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Meanwhile, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris canvassed in the Avoca shop in Malahide Castle, where issues such as school places for children with additional needs were raised.

Mr Harris also met Audrey Howard, the mother of Ciara and Rachel Howard, whose business designed Simon Harris mugs with his quote You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.

“They were very quick off the mark,” Mr Harris said to Mrs Howard.

“Well the mug sits on the desk of the Taoiseach’s office – I’m trying to keep it there.”