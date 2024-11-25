Mary Ann McCracken bust disappears in broad daylight

A bust of one of Belfast’s most historic figures has disappeared from a specially made plinth in north Belfast.

The artwork depicting Mary Ann McCracken was unveiled at the corner of Stanhope Street and Clifton Street in 2021 - 250 years after her birth.

A noted philanthropist, she was also a social reformer and abolitionist.

Her brother, and leader of the United Irishmen Henry Joy McCracken, was executed by the British for his part in the 1798 rebellion.

Frank Dempsey at the plinth in Carrickhill where the bust of Mary Ann McCracken was taken from at the weekend. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Both are buried at Clifton Street Cemetery, which is close to the area where the bust was located.

Cash for the artwork, by local sculptor Anto Brennan, was raised by Carrick Hill Residents Association and placed with the agreement of Choice Housing at the site of new houses and apartments.

It was unveiled by Unison regional secretary Patricia McKeown, whose parents came from the area.

It is believed the artwork, which is made from fibreglass and resin, was taken in broad daylight on Saturday.

Local community worker Frank Dempsey urged whoever removed the tribute to Ms McCracken to return it.

“Can you please bring it back, back to the community centre or drop it anywhere and we will go and pick it up,” he said.

“It’s part of the whole history of the road.

“The community is proud about everything the woman stood for across the whole divide.”

Mr Dempsey said that if not returned, a fundraising drive may be required to replace the missing bust.

Mary Ann McCracken.

Mr Brennan said he is disappointed his artwork has been taken.

“I was sick to the stomach because of the history behind her,” he said.

Mr Brennan, who has other pieces of work on public display across Belfast, said it could take up to £2,000 to replace the missing sculpture.