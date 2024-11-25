Northern Ireland

Manslaughter charge follows PPS review after death of Antrim pensioner

Accused had previously appeared before court charged with wounding and criminal damage

PACEMAKER BELFAST 07/11/2024 A pensioner who was left in a critical condition following a violent assault in Antrim at the weekend has passed away as police confirmed his identity. Tony Miskimmon (74) was attacked in the Station Road area of the town on Saturday, with it said the man only had a “1% chance of survival” earlier in the week. A 21-year-old man was charged and appeared before Coleraine Magistrates on Monday 4th November.
Tony Miskimmon, who died in hospital four days after a reported assault in Antrim's Station Road area.
By Paul Ainsworth

A 21-year-old man is due to appear before court on Tuesday charged with manslaughter following the death of a pensioner in Antrim.

Defendant Marcus Fleming had previously appeared in court earlier this month charged with wounding and criminal damage in relation to a reported assault in the Station Road area of Antrim on November 2.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Miskimmon, who was aged 74, was taken to hospital following the incident and remained in critical condition for four days before he died.

Mr Fleming, of Cedarmount in Antrim, was refused bail and was remanded in custody following his earlier court appearance.

The manslaughter charge against him follows a review of charges by the Public Prosecution Service.

He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court.