Manslaughter charge follows PPS review after death of Antrim pensioner

Tony Miskimmon, who died in hospital four days after a reported assault in Antrim's Station Road area.

A 21-year-old man is due to appear before court on Tuesday charged with manslaughter following the death of a pensioner in Antrim.

Defendant Marcus Fleming had previously appeared in court earlier this month charged with wounding and criminal damage in relation to a reported assault in the Station Road area of Antrim on November 2.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Miskimmon, who was aged 74, was taken to hospital following the incident and remained in critical condition for four days before he died.

Mr Fleming, of Cedarmount in Antrim, was refused bail and was remanded in custody following his earlier court appearance.

The manslaughter charge against him follows a review of charges by the Public Prosecution Service.

He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court.