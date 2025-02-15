Man suffers minor injuries after Newtownards arson attack

The house in Newtownards targeted in an arson attack on Friday night. PICTURE: Pacemaker Press

A man has suffered minor injuries in Newtownards after an arson attack.

Police were alerted around 11pm on Friday night that a front door of a property in the Georges Street area had been set alight.

“A window of the property had also been smashed, along with graffiti daubed outside the property,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. However, the fire was extinguished prior to their arrival.”

“A man was inside the property at the time and sustained minor injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the incident is being treated as arson.”

Anyone with relevant information or footage has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 1770 of February 14.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.